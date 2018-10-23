3.42 RUB
International University Forum held at National Technical University
The international forum of universities of engineering and technical profile has no analogues. This opinion was expressed today by Deputy State Secretary of the Uni on State Alexei Kubrin. The National Technical University hosts the forum for the 7th time. The university brought together more than 300 scientists, teachers and students from Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Serbia and Belarus. Participants will discuss youth entrepreneurship, the benefits of the higher education model University 3.0. Training of engineers for nuclear power and development of the Arctic will also be the key topics of the seminars.
At the end of the forum, experts will sel ect the best youth innovative project of the Union State.
