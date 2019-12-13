3.43 RUB
International Piano Competition to be held in Minsk from December 1 to 10
After a seven-year break, the International Piano Competition returns to Minsk. The acceptance of applications for participation has been extended until September 15.
Piano solo performers aged from 16 to 30 years old and even those who have previously participated, but did not reach the title of laureate, can become contestants. Pianists will perform in a duet with instruments of one of the most renowned manufacturers - Steinway pianos. They were purchased thanks to the head of state and a special presidential fund to support talented youth.
Minsk-2021 International Piano Competition corresponds to the standards of the world music competitions. There are three rounds, for two of them the list of compositions is announced and the time limit is set. Thus, the first round will be played within the walls of the Academy for three days, only half of the instrumentalists will make it to the second round.
The Grand Final of the International Piano Competition will take place on the main stage of the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society. An opportunity to perform in tandem with the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Belarus, conducted by People's Artiste Alexander Anisimov will be given to a maximum of six contenders for the victory in the 2nd round. A program of more than three dozen piano concertos is available for performance.
