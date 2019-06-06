International Broadcast Center to provide broadcast of II European Games

Minsk is at the finish line of preparation for large-scale competitions. The Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee visited today the international broadcasting center created on the basis of a football arena on Pobediteley Avenue.



The International Broadcast Center is the television heart of the European Games. 13 kilometers of signal cables are laid here. It is planned to hold stress tests of power supplies in the near future.



Each sports facility has a press center. The chief one is at Dinamo Stadium. About 130 right holders will work there. Of these, 47 are European countries. Installation of equipment is being completed. Among 205 technical specialists there are 91 Belarusians which is also an achievement.



