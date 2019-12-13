Mezhevich: Powerful set of intellectual competencies formed in Union of Russia and Belarus

Cooperation between Belarus and Russia covers all the most complex and knowledge-intensive technologies: from space to nuclear energy. According to Nikolai Mezhevich, Executive Director of the Foreign Policy Studies Association, such close and comprehensive cooperation multiplies the sovereignty of the national and union economies and increases joint competitiveness on the world stage.

Nikolai Mezhevich, Executive Director of the Gromyko Foreign Policy Studies Association. A. A. Gromyko, Professor (Russia):

Yes, this is great. Yes, it is wonderful. It is a holiday, the merits of the first Belarusian woman cosmonaut of the Republic of Belarus are obvious. The well-deserved award of the Hero is good, but what is more important is the economy, and, more precisely, technology. Many European countries have been losing their technological competences for the last 20 years.

The professor gives an example of Lithuania. Lithuania had a nuclear power plant - it is a very complex high-tech facility. Where is this station? There is no station. On the contrary, there was never a station in Ostrovets, and it has appeared. Thus, where Lithuania loses technological competencies, Belarus forms these competencies with the support of Russia.