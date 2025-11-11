MFA Holds Briefing for Foreign Diplomats on Situation at Border with Lithuania

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized a briefing for foreign diplomats on the situation at the border with Lithuania. This was announced by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, BelTA reports.

"The situation has generated great interest and concern among our main partners in the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union. Therefore, in order to provide them with full information, detailed data, and the Belarusian position, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a briefing today at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister for the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Belarus," the minister said.