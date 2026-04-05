MFA Issues Statement Regarding YouTube's Blocking of Belarusian Media Accounts

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus has issued a statement regarding the blocking of Belarusian media accounts by YouTube, BelTA reports.

"On April 3, 2026 YouTube’s administration arbitrarily deleted the channels of the largest Belarusian national mass media – BelTA, ONT and CTV. These media outlets are the foundation of the country’s information sovereignty and have a multi-million audience both inside Belarus and abroad," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.