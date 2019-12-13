Mi-6 was preparing saboteurs to be sent to Western Belarus, Armia Krajova coordinated from London

The confidential documents have been declassified. Everything is confirmed by documents. The Armia Krajova, which was coordinated by the Polish émigré government in London, was given the task of retaking the borders of Poland as of September 1, 1939.



The Polish underground structures intensified their activities in the western territories of Belarus almost immediately after the unification of Western and Eastern Belarus. The official Poland called the liberation campaign of the Red Army a capture. At the same time, the Polish leadership was far away from their homeland - first in Paris, then in London. There is even a special term "Polish émigré government in London" in the scientific turnover.



Special bases were established in Great Britain, where employees of the British secret service MI-6 prepared saboteurs to be sent to the territory of Western Belarus.



In February 1942 Wladyslaw Sikorski decreed that the armed Polish underground was officially renamed into the Armia Krajova - the Army of the Fatherland. The center was in London.



Mateusz Piskorski, political scientist (Poland):



“The Armia Krajova was a formal, official structure. It was really coordinated by London, government of Poland in London, the government in exile.”



The leadership of the Armia Krajowa understood: fighting alone would not achieve the goal. Moreover, the forces were unequal. They relied on reconnaissance.



In 1944, when parts of Belarus were liberated, units of the Armia Krajova in the occupied territories continued to fight with the Belarusian partisans. At that time, some units entered the liberated territories and fought against the Soviets.



The goal of the Armia Krajowa and the Polish government in London to regain the lands of Western Belarus failed. And they developed operations "Wostraya Brama" and "Storm".



Pavel Kartavik, chief curator of the funds of the Smorgon Museum of History and Regional Studies:



“Until about 1947, Poles believed that when the war was over, England and the United States would fight Stalin for Poland's freedom.”



