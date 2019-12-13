PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian Foreign Ministry to Lithuanian colleagues: Read Vienna Convention

Vilnius declared it was not going to reduce its diplomatic staff in Belarus. The answer of our diplomacy is very clear: the proposals voiced on the eve of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus to reduce diplomatic staff in the embassies of Lithuania and Poland are compulsory for implementation. Lithuanian colleagues were reminded that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations provides the state with enough instruments of diplomatic influence in such cases.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department, Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

"The proposals that we made are exclusively in the area of Belarus' sovereign rights, and no one is obliged to discuss them, and no one was actually going to discuss them with the Lithuanian side. It means that such proposals are mandatory for the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus once again stressed that the proposals for curbing the personnel of Lithuania and Poland in our country are not aimed at deterioration of relations between neighboring nations, but are motivated by the destructive role that the leadership of Poland and Lithuania decided to play in the current situation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All