Belarusian Foreign Ministry to Lithuanian colleagues: Read Vienna Convention

Vilnius declared it was not going to reduce its diplomatic staff in Belarus. The answer of our diplomacy is very clear: the proposals voiced on the eve of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus to reduce diplomatic staff in the embassies of Lithuania and Poland are compulsory for implementation. Lithuanian colleagues were reminded that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations provides the state with enough instruments of diplomatic influence in such cases.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department, Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

"The proposals that we made are exclusively in the area of Belarus' sovereign rights, and no one is obliged to discuss them, and no one was actually going to discuss them with the Lithuanian side. It means that such proposals are mandatory for the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.