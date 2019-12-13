Belarusian Foreign Ministry: It is necessary to form international architecture with fair system of security guarantees

Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich spoke at the plenary session of the UN Commission on Disarmament on June 13 on the topic of nuclear war prevention. This was reported in the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, BelTA informs.

"It is regrettable to realize that after decades of being on the agenda of the Conference, the topic of preventing nuclear war is still relevant now, in 2023. As recently as last year all parts of the world were breathlessly watching the signing of the international treaties on nuclear disarmament - the New START I, START I and START II - between the leaders of the Soviet Union and the United States of America. It's been 30 years since the last of the aforementioned treaties was signed, but the world has, perhaps for the first time since the early 1960s, spiraled back to a point from which the real nuclear threat is clearly visible," said the deputy minister.