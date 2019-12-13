3.40 RUB
Belarusian Foreign Ministry: It is necessary to form international architecture with fair system of security guarantees
Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich spoke at the plenary session of the UN Commission on Disarmament on June 13 on the topic of nuclear war prevention. This was reported in the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, BelTA informs.
"It is regrettable to realize that after decades of being on the agenda of the Conference, the topic of preventing nuclear war is still relevant now, in 2023. As recently as last year all parts of the world were breathlessly watching the signing of the international treaties on nuclear disarmament - the New START I, START I and START II - between the leaders of the Soviet Union and the United States of America. It's been 30 years since the last of the aforementioned treaties was signed, but the world has, perhaps for the first time since the early 1960s, spiraled back to a point from which the real nuclear threat is clearly visible," said the deputy minister.
"Belarus is convinced that a necessary condition for avoiding nuclear war is the formation of an international architecture with a fair system of security guarantees, which would take into account the legitimate interests and concerns of all states, small and large, nuclear and non-nuclear," continued Yuri Ambrazevich. - The January 2022 joint declaration by the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states on the prevention of nuclear war was a step in the right direction. However, we have to admit that this event was rather an exception to the negative trend of increasing erosion of security in Europe and the world. The stagnation in the Conference on Disarmament for 20 years and the near-total paralysis of other disarmament forums and treaties also fit into this trend."
