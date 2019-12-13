PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Foreign Ministry announces contest: Ask a question to Makei!

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry invites all enthusiasts and experts in international affairs to take part in a unique contest. Leave your questions on the social networks of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry: Vladimir Makei will answer the best one during the General Assembly session from the UN headquarters in New York.

