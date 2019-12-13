EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Foreign Ministry organizes return of our citizens to their homeland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, in close cooperation with foreign colleagues, continues to help Belarusians abroad to return to their homeland. More than 5,300 our citizens have safely arrived home. The national air carrier Belavia continues to operate flights to Germany and the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden. In the coming days, it is planned to take Belarusian citizens from the United Arab Emirates.

