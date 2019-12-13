3.42 RUB
Belarusian Foreign Ministry rejects allegations of transporting refugees
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry rejects any suggestions about the alleged transportation of refugees to the country. Moreover, as the Foreign Ministry of our country assured, control on Belavia flights has been significantly strengthened due to the emerging migration situation in recent months. Visa rules for citizens of a number of states have also been tightened, additional entry migration control points have been introduced, and supervision over the activities of tour operators has been strengthened. A set of other measures has also been implemented.
The Foreign Ministry assured that both the national air carrier Belavia and the Belarusian state bodies take the migration issues seriously. As a transit country Belarus bears significant costs. Any accusations of illegal transportation are groundless, untenable, contrary to reality and common sense.
