Belarusian Foreign Ministry urges Poland to restore full cooperation in law enforcement sphere
Belarusian Foreign Ministry urges Poland to restore full cooperation in law enforcement. This was stated by spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, as he was answering the question about the incident at the Belarusian-Polish border, BelTA informs.
Anatoly Glaz emphasized that the Polish side had received a note: “We have received a note, and it will be considered taking into account all the circumstances. We sincerely express condolence to the family and friends of the deceased."
“Of course, it is necessary to restore normal border contacts so that such tragedies did not occur,” he continued.
Foreign Ministry spokesman explained: “However, a few years ago, the Polish side proactively and quite loudly broke off cooperation with Belarus in law enforcement, stopped contacts on legal assistance, as well as dialog on the border commissioners. All this, I emphasize, was unilaterally done by the Polish leadership."
"Our position is consistent. We are open to mutually respectful dialog. Belarus is also ready to restore cooperation in the law enforcement sphere, but this is a two-way street. Therefore, it is possible to restore such interaction only in full. Without this, such public notes are not a way to systematically solve the problem, but an excessive politicization of a quite specific issue, an attempt to justify oneself before one's own opinion. "
