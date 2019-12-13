PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus releases video on innovations of visa-free regime

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video, showing the novelties of visa-free regime. The citizens of 76 states will enjoy a visa-free entry into our country. The informative videos are available in Russian and English languages. They can be found on the pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: in social networks Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

