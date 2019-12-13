Belarusian Foreign Ministry: norms of international law were blatantly violated

Anatoly Glaz, Foreign Ministry spokesman: I would like to draw attention to the moral aspect. Everyone understands that the airline, a commercial carrier, in principle did not violate anything and has nothing to do with the political hysteria around the recent RyanAir flight. But it is the airline that EU countries publicly thanked for evacuating their citizens at the height of the pandemic. This is how European gratitude has translated into action and poured out for people on different sides of the border.