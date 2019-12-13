PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Foreign Ministry: norms of international law were blatantly violated

An absolutely blatant and immoral act. This is how the Belarusian Foreign Ministry called the incident with the U-turn of the Minsk-Barcelona passenger plane by the Europeans. Most of the passengers on board were citizens of the EU countries. Apparently, France and other countries do not care much about these "insignificant" problems of their compatriots, let alone the citizens of Belarus.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled: about thousand children travel to Spain every summer under recovery programs on Belavia flights.

Anatoly Glaz, Foreign Ministry spokesman: I would like to draw attention to the moral aspect. Everyone understands that the airline, a commercial carrier, in principle did not violate anything and has nothing to do with the political hysteria around the recent RyanAir flight. But it is the airline that EU countries publicly thanked for evacuating their citizens at the height of the pandemic. This is how European gratitude has translated into action and poured out for people on different sides of the border.

