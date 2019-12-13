Foreign Ministry: Belarusian side deeply empathizes with the people of Cuba in connection with the Matanzas emergency

The Belarusian side deeply empathizes with the people of the brotherly Cuba in connection with the emergency situation, caused by lightning at the oil storage tanks in Matanzas. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.



"We sincerely condole with relatives and friends of the victims in the fight against the fiery elements, we wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," reads the statement. - We express our full support for the actions of the Cuban authorities, aimed at quick elimination of the large-scale fire at this facility."



The Foreign Ministry expressed the conviction that the heroic Cuban people will bravely overcome the ordeal, including by obtaining the international support and assistance of its firm allies, including the Republic of Belarus.



