3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
MFA: Belarusian people made their choice
Belarusians independently and without external interference elect their head of state, parliament and local councils. Our people do not need to "legitimize" their power from outside. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry made a statement in connection with the reaction of a number of foreign countries to the inauguration of the President.
The Belarusian people, which are the only source of power and the bearer of sovereignty, have made their choice. Some external legitimization procedures invented by individual actors are insignificant from all points of view. We have long been an internationally recognized independent state and are equal with all others in the international arena.
Belarus has never interfered and does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of other states and expects a similar approach from foreign partners, the Foreign Ministry said.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All