MFA: Belarusian people made their choice

Belarusians independently and without external interference elect their head of state, parliament and local councils. Our people do not need to "legitimize" their power from outside. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry made a statement in connection with the reaction of a number of foreign countries to the inauguration of the President.



The Belarusian people, which are the only source of power and the bearer of sovereignty, have made their choice. Some external legitimization procedures invented by individual actors are insignificant from all points of view. We have long been an internationally recognized independent state and are equal with all others in the international arena.



Belarus has never interfered and does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of other states and expects a similar approach from foreign partners, the Foreign Ministry said.



