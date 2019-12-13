3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Foreign Ministry: Minsk ready for toughest measures in response to sanctions
The results of the UN Security Council consultations were commented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. The Foreign Ministry noted that the idea of this artificially staged event was precisely to create an information ground for making accusations against Belarus! The EU brought in half a million new refugees without any political consequences last year. At the same time, the UN called the attempts of 2000-3000 refugees striving to get through Belarus to Europe a "hybrid war".
The Foreign Ministry also added that Minsk is ready to take retaliatory measures if the UN consultations are used by the European Union as an argument for the next sanctions.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All