The main work on the return of Belarusians from Egypt has been completed. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry on its Facebook page. Today, over 5 thousand citizens of our country have already received assistance in various formats. Maldives, Barcelona, Romania, Indonesia - this is the geography of our tourists' return. The situation with the return of Belarusians from India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Thailand is still acute. The Russian side confirmed its readiness to take Belarusian citizens on their flights if possible. And despite the complete closure of borders, the air transit through Domodevo and Sheremetyevo airports is operating in the same mode - Belavia continues to operate flights.



