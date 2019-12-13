EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirms detention of 2 citizens of Belarus in Nepal

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Belarus has confirmed the detention of two Belarusian citizens on suspicion of drug trafficking at the airport of Nepal. If the guilt of those detained for smuggling is proved in court, they may face a life sentence.

Belarusian citizens intended to fly from Kathmandu to Hong Kong, but were detained together with two citizens of Bolivia. Prohibited substances were found in the lining of their winter jackets.

