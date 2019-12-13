EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Foreign Ministry comments on EU decision to allocate funds to our country to fight coronavirus

Financial assistance will be provided to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, which includes Belarus. The Press Secretary of the department Anatoly Glaz explained that additional funds to finance the most urgent purchases for medical institutions were requested. This will also help to minimize the forecasted negative economic consequences. The European Commission announced possible support for Belarus in the amount of 60 million euros.

