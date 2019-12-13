3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Foreign Ministry comments on EU decision to allocate funds to our country to fight coronavirus
Financial assistance will be provided to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, which includes Belarus. The Press Secretary of the department Anatoly Glaz explained that additional funds to finance the most urgent purchases for medical institutions were requested. This will also help to minimize the forecasted negative economic consequences. The European Commission announced possible support for Belarus in the amount of 60 million euros.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All