PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Belarusians to temporarily refrain from visiting Ecuador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus recommends Belarusian citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Ecuador due to the deterioration of the criminal situation. This is reported by BelTA, referring to the Foreign Ministry.

"In connection with the deterioration of the criminal situation and the declaration of a state of emergency by the authorities of Ecuador, we strongly recommend to refrain from visiting this country until the situation is resolved," reads the Foreign Ministry.

Citizens of Belarus, currently in Ecuador, should strictly follow the recommendations of the local authorities, noted the Ministry.

The Ministry reminds that the nearest Belarusian diplomatic mission is located in Colombia. Telephone number: +57 (314) 211-7551.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All