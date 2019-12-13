Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Belarusians to temporarily refrain from visiting Ecuador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus recommends Belarusian citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Ecuador due to the deterioration of the criminal situation. This is reported by BelTA, referring to the Foreign Ministry.

"In connection with the deterioration of the criminal situation and the declaration of a state of emergency by the authorities of Ecuador, we strongly recommend to refrain from visiting this country until the situation is resolved," reads the Foreign Ministry.

Citizens of Belarus, currently in Ecuador, should strictly follow the recommendations of the local authorities, noted the Ministry.