Russian Foreign Ministry considers Lithuania's statements on election in Belarus and granting asylum to Tikhanovskaya to be interference in affairs of another state

Russian Foreign Ministry considers Lithuania's statements on election in Belarus and granting asylum to Tikhanovskaya an interference in affairs of another state



"It's hard to regard the claims on the alleged "illegitimacy" of the elections in Belarus by the Lithuanian authorities and imposing sanctions against President Lukashenko anything else, but interference in the internal affairs of another State. At the same time, Vilnius has granted asylum to one of the candidates running in the elections and is organizing its meetings not only with the leadership of Lithuania itself, but also with senior representatives of the U.S. and EU countries, calling for "decisive international action," said the Russian Foreign Ministry."



