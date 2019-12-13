Foreign Ministry reports about death in Israel of three Belarusian citizens and three natives of Belarus

As of now, the Belarusian embassy in Israel has accurate information about three dead citizens and three natives of Belarus, writes BelTA with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

"The embassy has not stopped active work, the diplomats understand perfectly well that these are human fates, so they are doing everything in their power," noted the Foreign Ministry. Information is constantly recorded and updated, constant contact with compatriots is maintained.

"Fortunately, the last days pass without tragic news. So as of now we have accurate information about three of our dead citizens and three natives of Belarus. Unfortunately, this includes a citizen of Belarus, whose hospitalization after the shelling of Ashkelon was previously reported by the media. Her body is currently being delivered to Belarus to the place of burial," informed the Foreign Ministry. Diplomats expressed deep condolences to all the victims and injured.