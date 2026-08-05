The ongoing Middle East crisis continues to shape not only the international agenda but also American domestic politics. According to experts, the situation surrounding Iran is becoming ever more sensitive for the White House.

Malek Dudakov, a Russian political scientist and specialist on U.S. affairs, commented:

“For Trump and the Republicans it was, of course, vitally important either to leave this conflict with their heads held high or to secure a victory. Yet they have managed neither. They are clearly locked in an Iranian stalemate, but Iran is not letting them go because it senses the weakness of the American position and is, in effect, squeezing Trump. The closer the elections get, the harder it will be for Trump to justify his Iranian adventure: there are no successes, only failures. He has still not explained to anyone what he was trying to achieve in Iran or what he actually accomplished there. As we can see, in the end he achieved nothing.”