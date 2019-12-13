3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Migration crisis and situation of refugees on border prioritized at meeting between leaders of Belarus main religious associations
The migration crisis and the situation of refugees on the border became the main topics of the meeting between the leaders of the main religious associations of Belarus and the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs. Each of the participants brought examples from the basic religious sources which emphasizing the necessity of charity and involvement to the people in need.
As a result of the meeting, an official appeal to European leaders and believers was prepared in connection with the crisis at the border.
The Apostolic Nuncio in Belarus also expressed his opinion. According to the Archbishop, the situation requires urgent and specific decisions.
The Pope's representative in Belarus also voiced a request of the Pontiff to help each other regardless of the nationality and religion.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All