Migration at gunpoint - Polish security forces try to force out seven refugees to Belarus

The Polish security forces tried to force out seven refugees to Belarus. Indeed, this illegal step was stopped by the Belarusian border squad. According to the State Border Committee, the situation occurred the day before in the Grodno Region. The migrants were taken by truck to the border fence. Then they tried to force out seven foreigners to the Belarusian territory through the gate intended for the animal migration. Noticing our defenders of the lines, the Polish soldiers took the people back and drove them away in an unknown direction. The State Border Committee also noted that the neighboring EU countries are constantly engaged in similar acts of manifestation of “humanism”, while they do not hesitate to use physical force.