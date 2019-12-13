3.42 RUB
Mikhail Chaplyga: Ukraine should follow example of Belarus
If Ukraine follows the Belarusian example, it will have a much better future. Political consultant Mikhail Chaplyga shares this opinion. According to him, the leadership of Ukraine should have given people a chance to express their opinions within the framework of the law as it is done in Belarus.
The upcoming referendum on the constitutional amendments is an opportunity not only to save the country in a difficult geopolitical situation, but also to leave a strong sovereign state to future generations.
Mikhail Chaplyga, political consultant (Ukraine):
I welcome the referendum you will have. I salute the decisions and the actions of the authorities. I'm happy that this is the way the Belarusian authorities have chosen. That is we could go the same way: to keep the country, to keep its borders, to keep our economy, our sovereignty, but we chose another way. Belarus has a chance to go to a referendum to vote for changes in the Constitution, to ensure those changes which are called in any country, but by peaceful means, not by shooting, coups, Maidans etc., but exactly in the way provided by the Constitution. So in this case, I am sincerely happy for the path that Belarus has chosen.
