Mikhail Orda: The employers will offer contracts for the maximum terms to bona fide employees
This will significantly reduce the number of short-term employment relationships, the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions Mikhail Orda told our TV channel. For example, in the industrial sector, contracts for a year were concluded with more than 60 percent of workers. The updated Labor Code was signed by the President this week. Its new rules will come into force six months later.
