Mikhail Orda: "We must stand united to make the country better, stronger and more stable!"
"We must be united in an effort to make the country better, stronger and more stable,"
said the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus today. Mikhail Orda voted at the place of registration at the Moscow secondary school No. 48. Speaking about the choice made today, he stressed:
"The most important thing for our country is its further development.
Mikhail Orda, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus:
"Those who work today understand the value of all that our country has achieved over the years. Looking ahead, we should all understand that we can achieve results only when we are united in our desire to make our Belarus better, more beautiful, stronger and more stable."
More than 9 thousand observers from trade unions of Belarus work at the current elections.
