PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Mikhail Vishnevetsky: About 60% of all cases get COVID-19 from contactless carriers

1 800 PCR studies are carried out per day in the north of the country. It is possible to use additional laboratories. Rapid tests are also actively used.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All