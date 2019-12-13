3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mikheev: Ukraine is a seduced and deceived country used by anyone who takes the trouble
Ukraine has become a seduced and deceived country, which is used today by anyone who takes the trouble, cutting it into pieces and using it as cannon fodder – this is obvious. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Sergei Mikheev.
"They played at once with a bunch of passions: a misunderstood national feeling that turned into extreme vanity and quickly degenerated into aggressive nationalism. They played with the desire for a sweet foreign life - also fairy tales of the Vienna Woods about how they will live a wonderful life there. They played with ignorance, among other things," the political analyst explained.
Sergei Mikheev emphasized that it is good to remember historical facts. "Ignorance played a very big role, plus vanity that upturned nose is always a direct path to aggression. Radicals become radicals on the basis of ignorance and an incredibly high opinion of themselves," the political analyst summarized.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All