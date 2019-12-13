PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mikheev: Ukraine is a seduced and deceived country used by anyone who takes the trouble

Ukraine has become a seduced and deceived country, which is used today by anyone who takes the trouble, cutting it into pieces and using it as cannon fodder – this is obvious. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Sergei Mikheev.

"They played at once with a bunch of passions: a misunderstood national feeling that turned into extreme vanity and quickly degenerated into aggressive nationalism. They played with the desire for a sweet foreign life - also fairy tales of the Vienna Woods about how they will live a wonderful life there. They played with ignorance, among other things," the political analyst explained.

Sergei Mikheev emphasized that it is good to remember historical facts. "Ignorance played a very big role, plus vanity that upturned nose is always a direct path to aggression. Radicals become radicals on the basis of ignorance and an incredibly high opinion of themselves," the political analyst summarized.

