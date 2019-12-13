Ukraine has become a seduced and deceived country, which is used today by anyone who takes the trouble, cutting it into pieces and using it as cannon fodder – this is obvious. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Sergei Mikheev.

"They played at once with a bunch of passions: a misunderstood national feeling that turned into extreme vanity and quickly degenerated into aggressive nationalism. They played with the desire for a sweet foreign life - also fairy tales of the Vienna Woods about how they will live a wonderful life there. They played with ignorance, among other things," the political analyst explained.