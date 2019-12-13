PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Miklashevich: Belarusians will choose the constitutional path of evolutionary development

Belarusians will take an active part in the referendum and will choose the constitutional path of evolutionary development of our country, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and the Constitutional Commission is confident. A meeting to explain the amendments and additions to the Basic Law of the country with the students and the faculty was held at the Belarusian State Economic University. Petr Miklashevich pointed out that the referendum will give people an opportunity to participate in solving the most important issues of the society and the state. Preparations are now underway: in accordance with the Electoral Code, activities are underway to set up commissions, make ballot papers and prepare the polling stations.

The Constitution is a social contract between the government and the people on the structure of society and the state, on the relationship between the individual, society and the state. And of course, it is important not just to write a beautiful text of the Basic Law, but it really should be the people's Constitution. That is, the citizens of our country made proposals, discussed and then will make a decision on the updated Constitution during a referendum.
Petr Miklashevich, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus, Chairman of the Constitutional Commission

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All