Miklashevich: Belarusians will choose the constitutional path of evolutionary development

The Constitution is a social contract between the government and the people on the structure of society and the state, on the relationship between the individual, society and the state. And of course, it is important not just to write a beautiful text of the Basic Law, but it really should be the people's Constitution. That is, the citizens of our country made proposals, discussed and then will make a decision on the updated Constitution during a referendum.

Petr Miklashevich, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus, Chairman of the Constitutional Commission