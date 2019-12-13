The destructive policy of the West increases the risk of using nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev spoke about it on November 8, 2023 at the meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS countries in Moscow. Such inhumanity for the West is a matter of habit, and the Belarusian land knows it firsthand.

Eight decades ago, on March 19, 1944, the Red Army troops, four kilometers from the village of Ozarichi, freed the people, driven into the swamp and turned into bacteriological weapons. 50 thousand children, women and old people were infected with the terrible disease - not only residents of Gomel region and Mogilev region, but also those brought from Bryansk, Smolensk and Orel regions - played the role of "typhoid mines". They spoke about it during the Nuremberg Tribunal. It should be remembered today, because the tragedy of Ozarichi continues to be a reflection of the essence of the policy of the modern West.

In the 16th century Europeans destroyed the Inca Empire by bringing smallpox pathogens to their territory. In the 17th century, plague pathogens were used in the Russo-Swedish War, and the U.S. Army used the famous "smallpox blankets" to erase the Indians. These days, individual U.S. bleachers try to make this fact of little importance, but facts cannot be varnished with pro-American oil. On July 16, 1763, General Geoffrey Amherst, acting commander of troops in North America, wrote to one of his subordinates.

"You must do your best to infect the Indians with blankets, just as you would use any other method for the sake of eradicating this hideous race."

Western "civilization" also left its dead mark on Belarusian soil. Eight decades ago the Red Army liberated the prisoners of the death camp "Ozarichi", turned into "typhoid mines" by the occupants.

This camp existed for less than three weeks. But even during this short period of time more than 9 thousand people died there. The survivors were mostly those who stayed behind the barbed wire for only a few days. Thousands of lives were saved thanks to penicillin - it was one of the first cases when Soviet medicine used antibiotics.

We would like to write off this tragedy as just another crime of Hitler's Nazism and believe that such a thing will not happen again, but alas ... Specialists from "Salisbury" and many other biolabs around the world nowadays want to create an effective bacteriological weapon. Thousands of materials have already been written about it.

This was stated last summer and former U.S. military officer Stanislav Krapivnik. According to his data, American specialists back in the 2000s during the exhumation of soldiers who died of "Spanish disease", received a sample of that virus. On its basis, a stronger virus was created, and then a drug against the infection.

Even earlier, the son of the American president spoke. More precisely, his laptop, found in 2020 in one of the repair shops in the state of Delaware. The owner of the workshop made a copy of a hard disk containing much harsher truths. For example, that Hunter Biden may have been behind the funding of the US military biological weapons program in Ukraine. He secured funds for Black and Veach and Metabiota, the Pentagon's main pathogen contractors in Ukraine.

The US President's son and his colleagues invested $500,000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca.

A letter surfaced from the same notebook, talking about the active assistance of the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Ulyana Suprun, in the creation of the depository of especially dangerous microorganisms and the location of this high-risk facility near Belarus and in its own capital, Kiev.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department distributed a statement on the benefits of American biolabs, signed by the United States, Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, Uganda and the Philippines. The Pentagon's program is supposedly aimed at "protecting human and animal health." We believe it.