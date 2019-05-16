PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Milex 2019 Day Two: presentations of individual manufacturers of weapons and equipment

The exhibition of military equipment and weapons "Milex 2019" is attended by 170 enterprises from 15 countries of the world The interest of foreign delegations is caused by our radio complexes, unmanned vehicles, as well as means to combat them.

Today, on the main platform “Minsk Arena” there will be presentations of individual manufacturers. Their models of weapons and equipment will be presented by Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, the Precision Electro-Mechanics Plant, Agat enterprise and Bel-Tech-Exporт.

