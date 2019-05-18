MILEX-2019 closes its work

Nearly 200 million dollars, dozens of contracts and hundreds of partnership solutions. The international exhibition of weapons and military equipment MILEX-2019 today summarized its work. For several days, 170 enterprises from 15 countries presented their products at the largest military forum in the Eastern European region. In addition to multimillion-dollar contracts, the forum gave our defense complex serious ties with foreign partners. This year, Belarusian manufacturers presented 300 models of equipment and weapons, the third of which are new items. These are radar stations, armored cars, drones and new missiles.