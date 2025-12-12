The normalization of Belarusian-American relations is gradually moving into a practical phase. More and more signs point to a mutual willingness on both sides to move forward. Expert opinion.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus: "I think we should definitely expect a normalization of relations. After all, Cole was the first to talk about moving from these logical steps to a confident gait. This means it's mutual, and the Americans need it. And we don't object. Today, the President of Belarus has close ties not only with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, but, let's be honest, he is the only European leader who has close, trusting relationships with leaders who influence the fate of humanity. These include Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Xin Jinping, and Donald Trump."