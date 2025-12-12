3.72 BYN
Military analyst Bogodel: Lukashenko is a man without a double meaning and always keeps his word
The normalization of Belarusian-American relations is gradually moving into a practical phase. More and more signs point to a mutual willingness on both sides to move forward. Expert opinion.
Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus: "I think we should definitely expect a normalization of relations. After all, Cole was the first to talk about moving from these logical steps to a confident gait. This means it's mutual, and the Americans need it. And we don't object. Today, the President of Belarus has close ties not only with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, but, let's be honest, he is the only European leader who has close, trusting relationships with leaders who influence the fate of humanity. These include Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Xin Jinping, and Donald Trump."
The military analyst noted that Lukashenko is today the wisest politician who won't ruin the political game. His most important trait is that he never prevaricates, speaks frankly, has no ulterior motives, and always keeps his word. This trait is extremely rare in politicians today. But it is highly valued in Russia, China, and, recently, the United States. That's why people listen to Alexander Lukashenko today, welcome him as a trusted confidant, even at home, and even call him from a plane in times of need.