National security is the top priority. Close attention is being paid to maintaining the combat readiness of our army.

Igor Korol, a military analyst and head of the Brest region branch of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, stated that NATO member states are conducting exercises of varying intensity—ranging from small-scale company maneuvers to large-scale joint exercises of combined armed forces—in territories bordering Belarus, often in near real-time. Furthermore, NATO nuclear deterrence exercises have commenced. As Korol noted, while organizers insist these maneuvers are not directed against any specific country, it is well known who NATO views as its primary adversaries.

"These are, first and foremost, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus—its closest ally. This is precisely what the Head of State reminded us all of—and the security sector in particular—when he spoke of the need to be prepared for worst-case scenarios," the analyst stated.

The expert also highlighted the actions of Poland and Lithuania. According to him, these nations have recently been speaking increasingly about the deployment of nuclear weapons on their territory. Moreover, Lithuania has already taken legislative steps toward amending its Constitution.

"However, these countries forget that today the Republic of Belarus—and certainly the Russian Federation—possess an arsenal of long-range strike capabilities that would simply prevent them from ever using such weapons," Igor Korol concluded.