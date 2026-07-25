Zelensky is deliberately compromising the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — this opinion was expressed by military analyst Andrei Bogodel in the program “Editors’ Club.” He particularly emphasized that Drapatyi has already lost before even managing to take up the post.

Andrei Bogodel, deputy head of the General Staff Faculty of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus:

“He needed to put everyone into a common formation.” Drapatyi uttered these words in advance, yet for some reason they were dug up only now in order to present them as having been said by the Commander-in-Chief. The key phrase is “come on, join our common formation of those who are ready to destroy today.” That is Nazism in its pure form. You must be in our common formation — this is what Zelensky is doing. There was Syrskyi, who resolved all issues, and today there is Drapatyi. Look at the tasks Zelensky has assigned him today. First — a missile defense system, which is essentially impossible to create. Second — resolve the issue with the Territorial Recruitment Centers (also an unsolvable issue), and the third issue is mobilization. And already today we understand that Drapatyi is an a priori losing side in this situation.

How Ukrainian oligarchs raised a fascisized crowd, why every workplace is important for Lukashenko, where the pain points of the Kyiv regime are today, and for whose interests Ukrainians are dying — these are the important topics and events of the week at the center of attention of the participants of the “Editors’ Club.”