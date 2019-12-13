1 million euros allocated to restore Reytan family estate in Lyakhovichi District.

1 million euros was received for the restoration of the Reytan family estate in Lyakhovichi District. The grant was awarded under the Belarus-Poland-Ukraine Cross-Border Cooperation Programme.



The task of the project is not just to restore the architectural monuments, but also to fill them with life and open them for tourists. Belarus has an idea to create a kind of triangle Mir - Nesvizh – Grushevka combined into one route.



In total, there are more than 80 sites of historical value in the territory of Lyakhovichy District. 11 of them are inserted into the state list of historical and cultural heritage, including Grushevka.



The estate belonged to the Reytans, a rather famous and influential family of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. In Soviet times, the main manor house hosted communal apartments, then it was adapted for the club. The estate has been abandoned for the last few decades.



The first phase of rehabilitation work is now underway. Everything will be done in accordance with historical information.



This process is more time-consuming and expensive, but it is in line with international restoration norms. The building has an authentic gondola roof. There are plans to open a cultural centre and a branch of the children's art school in the basement.



The works, according to the project, should be completed by June 30 of the next year. Then, the next restoration stages will begin.



