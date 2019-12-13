3.42 RUB
Millions of flowers from Minsk Greenhouse Plant to move to streets and avenues of Minsk
Minsk greenhouse plant prepared about two million flowers for the season. The whole palette of spring will soon be presented in street bouquets: Purple violets, yellow marigolds and snow-white petunias. colorful compositions have begun to be planted. By the way, to make the capital shine with all the colors, the season of flowers in the greenhouse began in December. Observance of all florist technologies (constant care, optimal temperature and humidity) allowed getting such lush plants.
Flower seedlings in greenhouses are grown for almost 30 years. They develop the technological base and follow green trends. The emphasis, for example, is now made on perennial plants, and their volumes are increasing. The plant also grows roses and indoor flowers.
