PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Millions of viewers choose winner of Factor.by

The main intrigue of the season was resolved last night. Millions of viewers decided the name of the winner of the Factor.by.

Programmer Ivan Dyatlov became the winner of the project Factor.by. A 24-year-old software engineer Ivan Dyatlov got 45% of the votes. And now he is our new star of the second season of the Factor.by show.

When applying to the vocal show, a programmer from the Ivanovo Region of Russia, could not have imagined he would become a popular Belarusian performer. He was once blessed by Iosif Kobzon himself to reach the heights of the stage and he got a new car as the main prize of the show.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All