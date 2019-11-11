3.43 RUB
Minsk residents actively support environmental initiatives
A zero-waste lifestyle becomes increasingly popular among Minsk residents. Minsk cafes and restaurants refuse disposable tableware. During 6 months 60 public places on Oktyabrskaya Street will reduce the usage of plastic, sort garbage into colored containers and send it for recycling. Employees of many companies use exclusively glass mugs. One can buy a paper bag in stores more often.
