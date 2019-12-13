Minsk residents regularly pay utility bills

We would like to denounce one more myth. Opposition media and extremist telegram channels have recently been fond of speculating on the population's debt for housing and communal services. They write a figure of 9 million rubles. And they present it as "the result of mass sabotage by citizens" of their obligations. Allegedly, people responded to the call "not to pay a dime to the state." However, this is not at all the case. For a comment, we turned to the capital's Unified Payment and Reference Center.

Tatiana Osikova, deputy director of the unified payment and reference center in Minsk: “Most Minsk residents pay regularly for heat, water and electricity. And those who sometimes let themselves forget - they pay a little later, but with a penalty. For 10 months the bills were provided in the amount of 99.41%. For the same period last year it was 100.06%. That is, as compared to last year, practically nothing has changed, less than one percent of the accrued amount was not collected. So it is possible that at the end of the year, the collection rate will again be slightly higher than 100%."