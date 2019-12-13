3.43 RUB
Minsk citizens carry flowers to Iranian Embassy
Minsk citizens carry flowers and candles to the Iranian Embassy in Belarus to honor the memory of the victims of the crash of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter. The flag was lowered on the building of the diplomatic institution. This is the customary way to express sorrow in diplomatic protocol.
Alireza Sanei, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Belarus:
Last night was very difficult for the Iranian people. Everyone prayed for our President, his entourage and officials. But, unfortunately, it was fate, they died. There is a proverb in Iran - a true friend is recognized in trouble. It is very important for us that the Belarusian people were with us not only on good days, but also on such a hard day as this.
Tatiana Kolyadko, head of the administration of Moskovsky District of Minsk:
“Not only the Iranian people are worried, but also the Belarusian people. Because friendly relations are very important for our peoples, especially in difficult times, and we understand it very well. When there are good things, we rejoice in successes, but especially in the period of tragic events we should be together, support. And we express our sincere condolences to all Iranian people.”
The diplomatic mission expressed gratitude and appreciation to all Belarusians, who share the pain of the Iranian people. A book of condolences will be opened at the Embassy after the funeral.
