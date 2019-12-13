Minsk residents join autumn transformation of city

Yard improvement, road surface repair and cleaning of green areas. This is just a part of the work to improve the capital. Utilities workers are now actively removing fallen leaves, restoring lawns and planting flowers. Seasonal trends include chrysanthemums and hydrangeas. Minsk dwellers also join the autumn transformation of the city. Applications are accepted by the project "Green Yard Together!".



In total, about 3000 trees will replenish the capital's flora in the fall. Shrubs will also be planted on Saturday. More than 270 000 plants will brighten the city during the fall.



