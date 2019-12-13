Minskers against riots

Those who prefer work to messing with the messengers, who want to get home quietly after work are against any riots. Until recently, this was the norm for the Belarusians. For decades, the international community has associated Belarus with stability, security, reliability.

Today, the way home in the evenings is more like a quest for thousands of Minsk citizens. How can you do it, when the road is blocked only because a few dozen people have decided to do it. It rather resembles the gangster methods.