3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry of Economy: Level of well-being of Belarusians growing
The level of well-being of Belarusians is growing. This conclusion is convincingly confirmed by the results of the research of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Economy on the achievements of socio-economic development of the Republic of Belarus over the past 30 years, writes BELTA.
The first proof is the structure of household expenditures. It is noted that in 1992 the purchase of goods and payment for services accounted for 9 times more expenditures than savings. In 2022, this ratio is already different - 6.4 to 1.
The second positive trend is the decrease in the share of essential goods in favor of medical, educational and other services. If in 1992 about half of all household expenditures were spent on food, in 2022 by less than 40%.
The structure of nutrition has also improved. Over the past 30 years, Belarusians have consumed more fruits and berries (2.5 times), vegetables (2.2 times), fish (2 times), and meat (1.3 times).
The growth of the welfare level allowed to provide not only for the priority needs of citizens. A car was no longer a luxury for Belarusians: the supply of passenger cars increased more than 5 times. The apartment issue was successfully solved: the number of square meters per capita increased 1.6 times.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All