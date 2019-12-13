Ministry of Economy: Level of well-being of Belarusians growing

The level of well-being of Belarusians is growing. This conclusion is convincingly confirmed by the results of the research of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Economy on the achievements of socio-economic development of the Republic of Belarus over the past 30 years, writes BELTA.

The first proof is the structure of household expenditures. It is noted that in 1992 the purchase of goods and payment for services accounted for 9 times more expenditures than savings. In 2022, this ratio is already different - 6.4 to 1.

The second positive trend is the decrease in the share of essential goods in favor of medical, educational and other services. If in 1992 about half of all household expenditures were spent on food, in 2022 by less than 40%.

The structure of nutrition has also improved. Over the past 30 years, Belarusians have consumed more fruits and berries (2.5 times), vegetables (2.2 times), fish (2 times), and meat (1.3 times).