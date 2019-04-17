Mingorspravka plans to open representative offices in regions of Belarus for sale of guest cards

The project includes more than 500 tourist facilities throughout the country.



Several types and formats of cards have been developed, including those for guests of the II European Games. Minsk should be fully prepared for the multisports forum: this applies to infrastructure and all types of tourism. This was discussed at the on-site meeting of the interdepartmental coordinating council for tourism under the Council of Ministers.



The ІІ European Games will be held from 21 to 30 June with participation of 4,000 athletes from fifty countries. Athletes will compete for about 200 sets of awards in 15 sports. Competitions in 8 types will be qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.