Minimum wage in Belarus planned to be increased by 13% from January 1

The minimum wage in Belarus is planned to increase by 13% from January 1. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during a meeting in the Oval Hall of the Government House with the deputies of the House of Representatives and members of the Council of the Republic to consider the draft laws "On the Republican Budget for 2024" and "On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Belarus," reports BelTA.

As in previous years, measures aimed at supporting public sector employees, including their target categories (doctors, teachers), as well as low-paid workers are consistently implemented. "To support low-paid categories, the minimum wage has been increased by almost 15% since the beginning of the year. For 2024 (January 1), the minimum wage is planned to increase by 13% and set at Br626," said Roman Golovchenko.